WWE Star AJ Styles Admits He Can No Longer Perform Old Signature Move

Wrestling fans often hear that high-flyers who continue to perform past the age of 40 must adapt their styles if they want to add longevity to their careers, but if his most recent match with Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash 2024 is anything to go by, that maxim might not apply to AJ Styles. There's one signature move, however, that Styles has not pulled off for quite some time, and according to Styles himself, fans shouldn't hold their breath waiting to see it again anytime soon.

During an interview with "SHAK Wrestling," Styles was asked about the Spiral Tap, one of the flashier moves once featured in his arsenal.

"If you've ever heard, 'If you don't use it, you lose it,' that's 100% the case," Styles said. "It's a very awkward way to flip and do some stuff. And I had put it on the backburner for so long, I just lost it. And it's in my head, but if I can't pull it off the way that I want to do it, I don't want to do it at all. I haven't even attempted it on a trampoline, in a pool, nothing. It's there for the [Will] Ospreays or anybody else who wants to do it."

The Spiral Tap involves a wrestler leaping from the top rope and executing several mid-air body twists before landing back-flat on their opponent. Styles says he believes the last time he delivered the move was in TNA against the likes of Bully Ray or Matt Hardy. But devoted Styles fans may recognize it's not the only move he doesn't do anymore — during a Twitch stream several years ago, he also admitted to dropping the Shooting Styles Press from his moveset.

