Video: Chelsea Green Reconnects With Former Manager Robert Stone Ahead Of WWE NXT Match

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green is set to face NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez on Tuesday's "WWE NXT," but recently Green got some encouragement from an old face from her past. In a new video on X, Green was greeted by her former manager, who noted how long it's been since the two were together onscreen. Stone then said the two should "catch up." Stone is currently without a client to manage, as his former client Von Wagner was recently released from WWE.

Stone managed Green during her initial tenure with "NXT," before she was released in 2021. Green rejoined the company in 2023, a surprise return in the women's Royal Rumble match, which led to her current status as a main roster star. She won the tag titles alongside Sonya Deville, whose injury not long after necessitated the introduction of Piper Niven. Green and Niven had an odd-couple friendship, which continues to this day, despite losing the tag titles earlier this year. Green and Niven were drafted to "WWE SmackDown" in the recent WWE Draft, which takes effect on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw."

Stone had previously managed Wagner, saying the two went back to their first day at the WWE Performance Center, but Wagner was a victim of the many "NXT" cuts which have been taking place since April. Wagner was said to not be meeting the trajectory the company had planned for him when he signed five years ago.

