Cody Rhodes Gets Candid About Brother Dustin, Wanting Him In WWE's HOF

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is flying high at the top, especially after his first successful defense of his championship against AJ Styles at Backlash. He has the approval of the crowd, the higher-ups within the company, and the majority of the WWE locker room, but there is one person's approval that means more to "The American Nightmare" than most.

During the Backlash post-show press conference, Rhodes was asked about a recent conversation he had with his brother, AEW star Dustin Rhodes. The back-to-back Royal Rumble winner looked back on growing up with a brother much older than him, before revealing that the interaction he had with Dustin held a special place in Rhodes' heart. "We had the shortest conversation ever at WrestleMania, and it might have been the most important one I had," Rhodes said. "I know I'm hard on him but he's my brother, and before I had Sting as a favorite wrestler, Shawn Michaels, 'The Natural' Dustin Rhodes was my favorite wrestler ... he just said 'you're doing it now,' and to hear that, it's just the greatest validation ever."

Dustin had his own storied career in WWE as Goldust, but has been a respected figure within the business for much longer than his WWE tenure, which is why Rhodes believes that his brother should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. "You compete with your brother, you compete with your dad, you chase their legacies, and at the end of the day you kind of get to a point where I like just want to all be together in what we've done. Again, I always rally for him to be part of our Hall of Fame, I think he should, and I love him very much."

