AEW's Dustin Rhodes Looks Back On WWE Character Goldust

Dustin Rhodes is in his fifth decade of professional wrestling, and enjoying new life in AEW since 2019. Still, he'll likely be remembered, more than anything, for his time as Goldust in WWE, beginning in 1995 and through several stints with the company until 2018. In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Rhodes discussed the importance of the character to him in a time when he needed to distance himself a bit from the Rhodes name and step out of the shadow of his legendary father, Dusty.

"When I went to WWE and became Goldust," Dustin said, "that's when I had a brand new pair of shoes that I fit in myself and made a name for myself being the son of Dusty Rhodes." Of course, the unique elements of the Goldust character were a far cry from anything that Rhodes, his father, or almost anyone had ever portrayed before in wrestling. The first sight of Dustin dressed as Goldust was shocking to Dusty, to say the least, especially during a time when the two had a falling out and weren't communicating.

"It was very shocking to Dad because he didn't know [about the gimmick]," Dustin recalled. "Cody tells the story [that] he sees me on TV [and] didn't know it's me. But then he looks back at Dad and Dad's got this look on his face like, 'What is going on? That's my son. What is he doing?' I don't know if he was embarrassed or what but that's when we weren't talking and I just had to do that, I guess. I wanted more."