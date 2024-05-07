Eric Bischoff Comments On Social Media Feud With Dax Harwood Over AEW Criticism
AEW star Dax Harwood and former WCW executive Eric Bischoff have been engaging in a back-and-forth social media feud for what seems like forever at this point, with the former AEW World Tag Team Champion recently accusing Bischoff of accepting handouts from WWE to bash his promotion. On his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff addressed the accusations and hit back at Harwood.
Initially, Bischoff defended his criticisms, pointing toward his lengthy career in the industry where he admits he was both at the "very bottom" and "very top." "I've seen success, I've seen failure, I've seen the patterns that lead to success, and I've seen — more importantly — the patterns, in this case at least, that lead to failure." The WWE Hall of Famer then explained that he doesn't mince his words when it comes to criticism, and took offense to Harwood claiming WWE is paying him to take shots at AEW. "For Uncle Dax to suggest that somebody's paying me to do it reflects the depth of his stupidity. That was stupid and clearly not true. I have no deal with WWE. I don't have a legend's contract with WWE."
Bishoff then took a hefty shot at Harwood, pointing to his social media usage as something that holds his character back. "You might want to consider just not doing it, 'cause it's not getting your character over; it's kind of exposing you. All you have to do is look at a lot of the responses you're getting to figure that out."
Eric Bischoff slammed Dax Harwood for sticking up for Tony Khan
Bischoff then pointed out that Harwood is suggesting he's a stalker, however, he noted Harwood would have to study his timeline and in turn "stalk" him to be able to say that. "Just let it go. So, I mean, and the hypocritical part of it — it's probably more encompassing, I guess there's not a lot of hypocrisy in this, it's more like stupidity. Stupidity and just f***ing weird."
Bischoff then suggested Harwood stop following him and instead learn how to get over and let the audience take care of itself. "Don't try to get yourself over on social media, 'cause you suck at it, get yourself over in the ring because you're actually pretty good at that," he said. However, Bischoff noted there is still room for improvement, especially in his promos, but that Harwood reminds him of the Four Horsemen. "I like your style, I like that kind of Arn Anderson-Tully Blanchard kind of style, it's a little bit of a throwback."
Bischoff then took another major shot at not just Harwood, but Cash Wheeler as well, and explained how they didn't make it in WWE despite having the opportunity to get over. "And now they're in AEW and yes, they're swimming in a much, much, much, much smaller pond so in their minds, perhaps they feel like a bigger fish."
