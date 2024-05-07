Eric Bischoff Comments On Social Media Feud With Dax Harwood Over AEW Criticism

AEW star Dax Harwood and former WCW executive Eric Bischoff have been engaging in a back-and-forth social media feud for what seems like forever at this point, with the former AEW World Tag Team Champion recently accusing Bischoff of accepting handouts from WWE to bash his promotion. On his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff addressed the accusations and hit back at Harwood.

Initially, Bischoff defended his criticisms, pointing toward his lengthy career in the industry where he admits he was both at the "very bottom" and "very top." "I've seen success, I've seen failure, I've seen the patterns that lead to success, and I've seen — more importantly — the patterns, in this case at least, that lead to failure." The WWE Hall of Famer then explained that he doesn't mince his words when it comes to criticism, and took offense to Harwood claiming WWE is paying him to take shots at AEW. "For Uncle Dax to suggest that somebody's paying me to do it reflects the depth of his stupidity. That was stupid and clearly not true. I have no deal with WWE. I don't have a legend's contract with WWE."

Bishoff then took a hefty shot at Harwood, pointing to his social media usage as something that holds his character back. "You might want to consider just not doing it, 'cause it's not getting your character over; it's kind of exposing you. All you have to do is look at a lot of the responses you're getting to figure that out."