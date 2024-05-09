WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Discusses His Approach To The 'Wrestling Space'

In preparation for WWE Backlash 2024, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes talked with X Marketing's Head of Content Brett Weitz about his approach to the "wrestling space" throughout his career. During the interview, Rhodes reflected on how his desire to take risks and change course has allowed him to become a better professional wrestler.

"I've taken many detours, excursions, however you want to call them in the wrestling space," said Rhodes. "Finding the best version of me as a wrestler, the best version of me as an athlete... a lot of that is trial and error and a great deal of it is failure. Failure was the ultimate teacher for me."

Rhodes connects trial and error across many promotions, including WWE and AEW, with the unwavering support he has received from the fans since returning to WWE.

"I'd love to say I'm the WWE Champion because of just me, a la Buddy Rogers," said Rhodes. "But the truth is, I'm the WWE Champion because of the team of people that I have around me. And even larger than that, the family of fans that surround me. This conversation would not be led in with 'here's the WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' unless those fans had spoken up heading into WrestleMania."

Earlier this year, Rhodes' path to WrestleMania saw a controversial return from The Rock, resulting in a groundswell of support from fans demanding Rhodes face Roman Reigns. Not only was this movement present online, but live fans made their overwhelming support for Rhodes known.

"It was really never a matter of 'we don't like The Rock,'" said Rhodes. "It was more a matter of 'This story needs to be finished.'"