Braun Strowman Looks Back On Swamp Match With Late WWE Star Bray Wyatt

On "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet, Braun Strowman shared what his favorite moment has been in his lengthy WWE career thus far, that being the infamous "Swamp Fight" he had with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules 2020. Strowman explained how proud he was to have that experience with Wyatt, but also how he needed to be rushed to the hospital after filming. "That was my teacher, my mentor, my master, being able to go out there and use the tools and the assets that he taught me ... it took us like 32 hours of continuous work to film this in hot a** Florida and it really put a toll on both of us. I ended up in the hospital after it, so I got home and I collapsed in my house with full body cramps. I had to be pulled out of my house by the EMS and have double IVs hooked up, it took four liters of fluid to get my body to stop cramping."

Strowman also commented on the view many critics had about the match, saying that it was difficult to listen to the criticism when he's putting his health and well-being on the line. "You got your critics on the internet and people were bashing it and I'm like really? I mean that's great, I get it, it's your opinion you're entitled to it, but like I almost killed myself to make this happen for y'all. So it's kind of hard you know dealing with the critics at times when you're sacrificing your health and well-being to put smiles on other people's faces."

Strowman just made his return at the "WWE Draft," where he became a new member of the "WWE Raw" roster and confronted the current United States Champion Logan Paul as well as Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

