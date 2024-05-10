AEW's Will Ospreay Explains Why Regularly Traveling Between US And UK Isn't That Bad

AEW star Will Ospreay has the unique distinction of being one of few people in the entire world who has to travel an entire ocean just to get to work. One of the biggest reasons why Ospreay decided to join AEW was because the company allowed him to remain based in England, something that Ospreay has mentioned as being important to him and his family.

During the most recent edition of the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, Ospreay was asked about his weekly commute to work, revealing that he is actually a big fan of it.

"I'll be honest with you, like, I'm doing real well with it. I time my sleeps on the plane, I get up, I move around a little bit, I have a couple of conversations with everyone. Like if someone's awake, I go, 'What film you watching, mate?' and have a little conversation with some guy called Rupert, it's real nice, I don't mind it."

Ospreay explained that the trips he used to take to Japan were much worse as he would often be on a plane for 15 hours, only to be in the country for less than two days before flying back to England. He mentioned that there are times when he will choose to stay in the US for a full week if his schedule needs it, and when he does, he'll always have a place to stay.

"Every now and again when there's a pay-per-view, I just might as well stay the week, so I'll go and bother Kyle [Fletcher]. He owes me for all the years he used to live with me."

Ospreay noted that Fletcher, his Aussie Open partner Mark Davis, and NJPW star Shota Umino stayed in his house during the COVID-19 pandemic, but those stories are best left unsaid according to "The Aerial Assassin."

