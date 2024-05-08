Thunder Rosa Says She Has 'No Clue' When Britt Baker Will Be Back On AEW TV

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker hasn't had a match on television since September 2023, and according to a report from December, the DMD is currently recovering from an injury. On "Busted Open Radio," Thunder Rosa commented on Baker's absence, and unfortunately had no positive updates for fans. During the show, Rosa was asked several questions by a fan who called in, and the last one asked the star if she had any insider information on Baker's return.

"I have no clue; you will have to actually, probably send an email to my dear boss — who's still wearing a neck brace — Tony Khan. He's the only one who can answer that question," Rosa said. The last time Khan gave fans any updates on Baker was during an appearance on the "Sports Grid" podcast in February, where he simply confirmed her injury status and that she was still preparing for a return, but did not indicate when that will happen. Since her absence, AEW's women's division has undergone quite a facelift, with the signings of both Deonna Purrazzo and Mercedes Mone. Titles have also changed hands, meaning that the AEW she returns to will differ greatly from the one she left behind.

Despite being off-screen for months, Baker has not been out of the public eye, and continues to sit down for interviews when she isn't making appearances on the red carpet. During an appearance at the AEW panel at SXSW 2024, Baker notably commented on her AEW signing, and how nervous she was at first.

