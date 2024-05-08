TKO Earnings Report Reveals Who Will Broadcast WWE Raw During Final Quarter Of 2024

For the first time in the show's history, "WWE Raw" will air exclusively online from the beginning of 2025. WWE struck a deal with streaming giant Netflix at the beginning of 2024 worth $5 billion that will see "WWE Raw" air live each week on the platform from January 2025, with the rest of WWE's programming following over time. However, there was one lingering question: WWE's current deal with USA Network expires in October 2024, meaning that there was a possibility "Raw" might not have a home for three months.

Fortunately for WWE, that won't be the case. In the TKO Earnings Report for the first quarter of 2024, it was revealed that WWE has agreed to a deal worth $25 million with NBCUniversal to continue airing "Raw" on USA Network until the end of 2024. This means that for the fourth quarter of the year, USA Network will have both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" on their network, as "SmackDown" is set to join the network when the show's current deal with Fox expires in October. Analysis by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics suggests the deal represents something of a bargain for USA, as their current "Raw" contract amounts to about $66 million per quarter.

While the United States will only experience "WWE Raw" on Netflix, various other locations across the world will be able to experience virtually everything that WWE produces as places like the United Kingdom, Canada, and Latin America are set to get all of WWE's weekly programming on Netflix, as well as the company's Premium Live Events, and potentially the company's extensive tape library which includes other promotions WWE has bought out like WCW and ECW, though that last has yet to be confirmed by WWE.

