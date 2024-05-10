Diamond Dallas Page Talks About Training Britt Baker For AEW Return

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker has not been seen on television since September 2023 as she has reportedly been recovering from an injury related to her back. Earlier this week, AEW fans received an update on Baker's whereabouts, courtesy of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page. As revealed on X (formerly Twitter), Baker and Page recently completed a workout of chest, bicep, leg, and DDP Yoga exercises. In his post, Page also noted that Baker was still on her road to recovery.

Advertisement

On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Page provided further details on their training session. "She was live and ready to go," Page said. "She was a little intimidated by the cold plunge, as most everybody is who's never done it. It's all mental. She got in there, and within a minute, she owned it. She had it. She had her breath, and she stayed for three minutes. It's like 41 degrees [Fahrenheit] ... Then we got on the mat for 45 minutes and then we hit the weights. It was a great day all the way around. Just talking about the business, coming back, and what she wants to do. She's a top talent in professional wrestling. You're looking at men and women, you're looking at Britt. What she's done as a character, as a promo, and her work in the ring. So I'm looking forward to seeing her get back."

Advertisement

Baker's last televised performance saw her challenge Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship on "AEW Collision." Unfortunately for Baker, her "Collision" outing ended in a loss after Statlander countered her Lockjaw submission with a roll-up.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.