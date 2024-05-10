AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 5/8/2024

This past Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" was up against stiff competition, as the NBA and NHL playoffs have begun heating up on other channels, drawing sports fans away from Tony Khan's merry band of players. And as far as ratings news is concerned, it's all very much more of the same.

Advertisement

According to Wrestlenomics, "AEW Dynamite" was viewed by 703,000 viewers overall, representing a minuscule 1% bump from last week, though the program is down 4% over the past four weeks. The 18-49 demographic's audience was the exact same as last week, a 0.24, though the 0% uptick represents an 8% drop over the last four weeks in that coveted demographic. "Dynamite" is currently down 17% from last May in the overall audience, while the 18-49 demographic is down 20% since last May. The highest-rated segment of the night was the highly-advertised face-to-face confrontation between AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage; the lowest-rated segment was the main event No Disqualification match between Brody King and AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland.

Advertisement

AEW had a tough challenge as the top five programs on Wednesday night were all either NBA or NHL playoff games (including the New York Knicks vs. the Indiana Pacers, which ran concurrent to the "Dynamite" broadcast), or pre- and post-show NBA programming. The good news for AEW is that "Dynamite" ranked 6th overall, meaning the show was the most popular program of the night aside from all the sports; it has also gained ground in the ratings each week since the initial drop when playoff season began. The bad news is that the year-over-year drops remain significant, a decline Dave Meltzer recently attributed to the collapse of the 18-34 demographic.