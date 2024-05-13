Kevin Sullivan Says This WWE Raw Star's Performances Have Been 'Through The Roof'

He may no longer be WWE's Intercontinental Champion, but GUNTHER has not missed a step after being defeated by Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 40. "The Ring General" was placed into the King of the Ring tournament, and won his first match against a newly-returned Sheamus on "WWE Raw."

Advertisement

GUNTHER was recently praised by former WCW booker Kevin Sullivan on his "Tuesdays With the Taskmaster" podcast, where he said he would have GUNTHER win the tournament, then have his shot at a championship at WWE's Bash in Berlin premium live event at the end of August.

"GUNTHER is so hot. He's so believable," he said. "Was it WrestleMania that they cut in and threw to Germany of him wrestling Sami? Boy ... they just have to put GUNTHER's name on there and whoever he's wrestling, they're going to sell that thing out. And maybe, [because] of the success they have, maybe they'll be back at least twice a year."

After WWE's success in France, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico, Sullivan believes they have the opportunity to do it once again in Austria and Germany with GUNTHER on the card.

Advertisement

"He gutted it out," Sullivan said. "Turned WWE down and then he finally accepted and then they pushed him remarkably, and his performances have been through the roof."

After defeating Sheamus, GUNTHER will face the winner of Kofi Kingston versus Rey Mysterio, a match that was pulled from "Raw" and is to be held at a WWE live event. If victorious, GUNTHER will then move on to face the winner of the match between Ilja Dragunov and "Main Event" Jey Uso in the semi-final of the tournament.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Tuesday With The Taskmaster" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.