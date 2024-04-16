Sheamus Victorious In WWE Raw Return

"The Celtic Warrior" defeated Ivar in his first match on WWE television since August 2023. Sheamus had been on the shelf with a reported shoulder injury since being defeated by Edge in the "Rated R Superstar's" final match with the company. Commentary also noted that the match marked five years since Ivar debuted as part of The Viking Experience, in the same building "WWE Raw" was being held in on Monday - the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The two locked up to start the match and traded strikes before Sheamus got Ivar off his feet with a shoulder tackle. Sheamus was able to hit a White Noise from the second rope, but couldn't take full control of the match. Ivar hit a splash from the top rope, but Sheamus was able to kick out. Sheamus hit a Knee Cap onto Ivar, then a Brogue Kick to win the match. He went on to celebrate the victory alongside Pat McAfee and Michael Cole behind the commentary desk.

Sheamus hasn't just been in the news in the wrestling world with his return. His contract is set to expire in 2024. In 2019, Fightful Select reported the Irishman had signed a five-year deal with the company. While injured, Sheamus was active on his social media accounts, posting cryptic messages like "hi" and "bye" without context. There is currently no word on if WWE added time to his contract because of his injury.

