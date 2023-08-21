Sheamus Gave Edge A Souvenir After His Last WWE SmackDown Match Went Off Air

Last Friday night on "WWE SmackDown," WWE Hall of Famer Edge celebrated 25 years with the company by wrestling in front of his hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The main event saw Edge defeat Sheamus — someone Edge credited for inspiring him to get back into the ring. But it was after the show went off the air that "The Celtic Warrior" presented Edge with a special gift — a shillelagh, a wooden walking stick often used as a club, and an item of important cultural significance in Ireland (via Instagram).

The "SmackDown" bout was the last on Edge's current WWE contract. However, the "Rated-R Superstar" later stated that, despite that, his WWE pact ran through the end of September. According to Edge, he's currently contemplating both retirement or signing another wrestling contract somewhere. A recent report suggested that people close to Edge believe AEW is a more reasonable landing point than some might believe. It's worth noting that, prior to his WWE return in 2020, Edge was reportedly in discussion with Tony Khan about a potential AEW run, and vehemently denied an impending in-ring return in the days leading up to his Royal Rumble appearance.

As for Sheamus, the Brawling Brutes leader is on a bit of a losing streak, coming up short in singles bouts against the likes of LA Knight, Austin Theory, and Solo Sikoa over the last several months. However, that didn't stop him from sharing an embrace of love and respect as "SmackDown" went off the air with Edge as well as this in-ring exchange after the fact.