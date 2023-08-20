Backstage Update On Edge Potentially Joining AEW When WWE Contract Expires

Adam Copeland is flirting with the idea of being done with the Edge character for the time being. The WWE Hall of Famer wrestled his final match on his current contract, and barring some kind of extension or a new contract, that might be it for the "Rated-R Superstar." According to Edge, he's wrestled his final match, but his contract isn't up until September.

According to Fightful Select, there is no confirmation of when Edge's contract expires. A WWE source reportedly said that time was added due to injury, but sources close to Edge refused to confirm. The report also notes that WWE has been quieter lately about signings, renewals, and other contract news.

Copeland has been a topic of conversation in AEW, even prior to his final match in WWE, which took place in his hometown of Toronto and saw him best Sheamus on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown." Fightful seems to believe that Copeland could be AEW bound, as he's close with Christian Cage and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, both of whom helped him get back into ring shape before his return from injury.

FTR member Dax Harwood recently shared a photo of himself with Copeland, which only furthered rumors that the former World Heavyweight Champion could make an appearance in the promotion. Copeland has been supportive of FTR in their time away from WWE, even attending a Big Time Wrestling event where FTR wrestled The Rock n' Roll Express.

Copeland had been approached by Tony Khan in the initial days of AEW's formation in 2019, which led to Copeland taking a meeting with WWE about the possibility of him returning from his 9 year retirement. Later that year, Edge was cleared and he returned to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble.