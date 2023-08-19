Edge Clarifies When His Current WWE Contract Ends Amid Retirement Speculation

Edge celebrated 25 years in WWE this weekend, capped with a winning performance against Sheamus on "WWE SmackDown". Going into the match, there had been much speculation surrounding the Rated-R Superstar, with it noted to be the last on his current contract. Even he couldn't say whether the Toronto bout would be his last. However, appearing on the "FAN Morning Show" ahead of his "SmackDown" appearance, Edge clarified that while the match was the last on his contract, the deal itself does not expire until the end of September. He said that he has yet to come to any conclusions, and feels a sense of being torn, not wanting to continue until his performances are sub-par. But at the same time, he acknowledged that he would only find that answer once he was out in the ring, deep into a match.

"That's why I really want to collect myself after this thing, take a big ol' deep breath and decide what that is. My contract is up at the end of September. This is my last contracted match. I have a lot of decisions to make," he said.

He admitted to knowing that did little in the way of clearing things up, especially as retirement rumors swirl, but he said he would see how Friday goes. After his victory over Sheamus in Friday's main event, Edge addressed the Toronto crowd. He drew boos from the crowd as he said that it was at least his final match in the city. He said he doesn't see himself being active long enough to return to his hometown.