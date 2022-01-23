As seen in the images below, WWE Hall of Famer Edge attended last night’s Big Time Wrestling event in Spartanburg, SC, headlined by a match between FTR vs. Rock ‘N’ Roll Express. FTR ended up emerging victorious in the match but then addressed the crowd, praising Morton & Gibson for the impact they’ve made on tag team wrestling.

“Made a little road trip to see this one and catch up with some old friends,” Edge wrote. It’s been revealed various times in the past that Edge is real-life friends with AEW stars FTR, and they also live near one another in North Carolina.

The main event one of the few remaining dates on the farewell tour of The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. Morton had announced earlier this year that his intention going forward is to team with his son, Kerry.

You can see the full results below:

Scotty 2 Hotty defeated Teddy Goodz

Brock Anderson (w/”The Enforcer” Arn Anderson) defeated Lodi

“Big Papa Pump” Scott Steiner defeated Dirty Joe

“Big Money” Matt Hardy (announced as representing the Hardy Family Office) defeated “Dynamite” Danny Miles

Jerry “The King” Lawler defeated “Mr. #1” George South

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) defeated The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson)

Edge will be competing at this Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event in a mixed-gender tag team match alongside Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse.

