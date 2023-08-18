AEW Star Dax Harwood Snaps Photo With Edge On The Eve Of Possibly His Last WWE Match

A new photo shared by AEW star Dax Harwood has got the wrestling world talking, further heightening speculation of Edge's possible WWE departure. As seen below, Harwood shared a photo with the "Rated-R Superstar" and Beth Phoenix on the eve of Edge's "WWE SmackDown" match against Sheamus, which, as revealed by the man himself, will be the last match of his current WWE contract.

Edge has previously revealed that Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR helped him prepare for his in-ring comeback in 2020. In fact, Edge name-dropped Wheeler and Harwood by their real names — Daniel and David, respectively, — during his rivalry with Seth Rollins in October 2021, telling his wife in a backstage segment that he had sought help from the AEW stars to deal with Rollins — who had invaded the Copeland residence.

Furthermore, Edge attended an indie event last year to watch FTR do battle with The Rock 'N' Roll Express, subsequently tweeting that he had taken "a little road trip" to "catch up with some old friends." In a 2020 interview, Edge also revealed that he and FTR live in the same neighborhood in Asheville, North Carolina.

While Edge resides in Asheville, he will bask in the glory of a Toronto homecoming this Friday on "SmackDown" where WWE will continue to celebrate the 25-year anniversary of his Hall of Fame career. Edge — who debuted in June 1998 — told Toronto fans on "WWE Raw" last August that he could be calling time on his career the next time he returns to Toronto. As such, there is a legitimate reason to believe that Friday could mark Edge's farewell.

Some fans believe Harwood's photo could be an indication of Edge making a quick stop in AEW, where others such as Christian, Chris Jericho, and The Hardys have chosen to spend the twilight years of their career.