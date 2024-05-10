AEW Performers Speak Out Following Skye Blue Fan Harassment Incident On ROH Taping

A recent report has indicated that a fan was ejected from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada after aiming several inappropriate comments at Skye Blue during her pre-taped Ring of Honor match against Rachael Ellering. According to PWInsider, this same audience member was confronted by Blue, who told them to "f*** off," and later by security, per the request of referee Aubrey Edwards. After speaking with security, the fan, who is said to have also been accompanied by a young child, was then thrown out of the venue. In the wake of this harassment incident, Ellering, Edwards, and Blue have now spoken out about it.

"The speed in which [Aubery Edwards] and I got out of the ring last night post match to get this creep kicked out was remarkable. Olympic medalist speeds," Ellering wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "I've NEVER in my career heard such vulgar things being said to talent during a match. Sexual harassment is not heckling."

Ellering also noted that this situation wasn't a reflection of the entire AEW fanbase, as the aforementioned audience member wasn't a fan, but rather, "a pervert who should be banned from shows for life."

Referee Aubrey Edwards expressed similar sentiments on X, writing, "If you yell disgusting, vile, hateful things at my coworkers, I will make sure your ass gets kicked out. There is no place for that in wrestling. Heckling is fine, but when you've made the performers (me included) feel uncomfortable in their place of work, you've gone too far."

After seeing an outpour of support from her fans and peers on social media, Blue issued a statement of thanks, attesting that their efforts were highly appreciated. Looking ahead, though, Blue also wants to make sure that future waves of women wrestlers "don't have to deal with this s***."