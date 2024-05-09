Skye Blue Reportedly Harassed By Fan During ROH Taping

AEW's Skye Blue has come a long way since she first made a splash with the promotion in August 2021, and recently had what many felt was the match of her career when she unsuccessfully challenged Willow Nightingale for the AEW TBS Championship in a "Manitoba Massacre" match last week on "AEW Rampage." Unfortunately, Blue's progression hasn't prevented her from dealing with some of the unsavory elements of pro wrestling fandom, even when she's in the ring.

Shortly after last night's "AEW Dynamite/Ring of Honor" tapings concluded, a fan took to Reddit to post about harassment Blue faced while working an ROH match against Rachael Ellering. According to the account, a fan in the front row, who was said to be there with his child, could be seen throughout the match making "vulgar" comments towards Blue, notably geared towards her appearance. The harassment became louder as the match went along, even as several other fans in the area told him to stop.

Upon the match ending, Blue was said to have immediately made her way backstage, visibly upset, while AEW/ROH official Aubrey Edwards went to AEW security and demanded the fan be removed from the arena. Building security also got involved, and the fan was seen putting up a fight as they attempted to remove him, leading to more people getting involved before he was eventually thrown out.

At this time, neither AEW nor Blue have commented on the situation. The 25-year-old has largely kept off social media since her match with Nightingale last week, with her only post being a retweet of AEW promoting last night's "Dynamite" match between Harley Cameron and Mariah May.