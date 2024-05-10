Bully Ray Blasts Top AEW Star For No-Selling Steel Steps Piledriver On Dynamite

"AEW Dynamite" is known to feature many dangerous spots, such as Orange Cassidy being on the receiving hand of a piledriver onto steel steps during the March 8 episode. However, the star was somehow able to continue fighting back, and while Bully Ray was happy to see Trent Barretta perform again, he had a major issue with the spot. While speaking on "Busted Open After Dark," the veteran explained that in the world of pro wrestling he comes from, a move like that would take you out.

"It's a f**king piledriver on steel steps. Come on."

Bully anticipated that he might get some backlash for criticizing AEW, and pointed out that he'd hate any promotion that showcased a similar spot. He then urged anyone to try and defend the angle, especially considering that Cassidy weighs 161 lbs. "Orange Cassidy should have been stretchered out. Neck in a brace, whatever, not on his feet and not defending himself."

Shortly after the beatdown, a backstage segment showed Cassidy being attended to by medical staff and Rocky Romeo proposing a trios match for next week. Bully also slammed this segment, pointing out how the medical care he was receiving didn't come off as believable after the moves he endured.

"I think even the most diehard of AEW fans listening to night know in their heart 'Damn it, Uncle Bully is right.' Now, whether you guys want to admit it is a completely different story." Furthermore, he believes that the segment puts AEW and Cassidy in a tight spot moving forward.