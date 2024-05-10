Why AEW's Adam Copeland Dismisses Pro Wrestling Tribalism As 'Silly'

AEW star Adam Copeland has shared his thoughts on tribalism in pro wrestling. Speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Copeland described his experience watching wrestling growing up, explaining that he would try to catch everything he could from any promotion. As such, he finds the nature of tribalism in the industry to be ridiculous.

"I think silly personally, only because when I was growing up I wanted to watch everything I could. If I could get my eyeball balls on Continental or Mid South or NWA or BC Allstar... I wanted to watch it all cause I wanted to see what was going on. You know at that stage, it was you got what you could get from the after magazines and that was it."

Copeland also compared watching different wrestling promotions from a non-tribalistic point of view to his love for the NHL, explaining how this theory of tribalism can relate to pro sports as well. "I don't know, I don't understand the allegiance to initials but then I think about people with their favorite teams ... but I've always been the same with like hockey. I love the Maple Leafs but I love hockey so I'll watch the Boston Bruins against the Florida Panthers because I know it's going to be a great game, just the way I look at it."

Copeland has also revealed how much time he has left on his current AEW contract while also discussing the possibility of retirement. However, he is enjoying his current run with Tony Khan's promotion.

