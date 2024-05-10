Kyle O'Reilly Likens Rivalry With AEW's Adam Cole To Famous Comic Book Nemeses

Kyle O'Reilly has opened up about his long-term friendship and rivalry with his former stablemate, Adam Cole. Since debuting in AEW, O'Reilly has yet to cross paths with Cole one-on-one. However, while speaking on an episode of "The Wrestling Classic", he revealed that the pair colliding seems inevitable before stating which famous comic book feud reminds him of his rivalry with Cole.

"My career and Adam's Cole career will always be somehow intertwined, I feel like we're destined to do it forever, you know like Joker and Batman to some degree. So yeah, of course, that's eventually gonna happen. Unfortunately, he's dealing with an ankle injury right now but I'm sure once he gets back to 100%, which will hopefully be sooner rather than later, you know we'll mix it up again to some degree, whether that's as buddies or as enemies. I'm sure it'll all happen in every possible scenario between now and when we eventually retire."

This past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," Adam Copeland retained his TNT title against Brody King in a gruesome battle for the main event. After the match, King attacked Copeland, but O'Reilly rushed down to the ring to make the save. In a subsequent backstage segment, O'Reilly challenged Copeland for a "Cope Open" TNT Championship match on "AEW Collision," which will take place in O'Reilly's hometown of Vancouver, Canada.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Wrestling Classic" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.