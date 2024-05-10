WWE's Chelsea Green, Other Female Wrestlers Come To The Defense Of AEW Star Skye Blue

AEW's Skye Blue found herself to be target of harassment this week as an audience member directed several vulgar comments at her during Ring of Honor tapings at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Referee Aubrey Edwards subsequently alerted the security team, whom then ejected the respective fan from the building. Reports of this incident circulated online in the hours following, prompting many of Blue's fellow female wrestlers to speak out in her defense, particularly after one X user declared that all female wrestlers, including Blue, needed to "stop showing so much ass" in the ring.

"Let me get this straight... our male counterparts can walk around shirtless w tiny underwear on, but we can't wear our outfits because YOU mouth breathers can't keep your d*** in your pants? Sounds like the problem isn't Skye & her insanely great body... it's YOU, my guy," wrote former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green.

Skye's AEW colleague Deonna Purrazzo echoed similar sentiments while simultaneously posting a photograph of her lying scantily clad on beach sand. "I was going to post this picture on its own before I saw this tweet... but now, it feels more appropriate to leave it here. If a woman's body makes YOU out of control or uncomfortable, that's a YOU problem," Purrazzo wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Some womanly advice, next time, just shut the f*** up."

Independent performers Shazza McKenzie and Kylie Rae offered the X user simple advice in response — do better. Similarly, veteran Allison Danger encouraged the user to "sit down and hush."

Early Friday morning, Blue delivered a thank you message to all the fans and peers who came to her defense, noting that their support was greatly appreciated. Moving forward, she also hopes that future in-ring talents do not have to face the same experience that she did.