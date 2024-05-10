AEW Star Adam Copeland Discusses Development Of Pure Plank

Adam Copeland has revealed the process behind his and Christian Cage's Pure Plank fitness product. On "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" Copeland spoke about the difficulty of getting back into shape at his age and realized planking was an exercise that seemed to garner results. He explained how Cage took an interest in his body development and began to plank regularly as well, but overall, both AEW stars discovered that their endurance needed to improve.

"He had the idea, he was like listen what about like a planking mechanism because we were finding with our elbows, with all the floating debris in our elbows, the shoulder surgeries, the PEC surgeries, the wrist surgeries, all of those things, it was kind of painful on our joints and we just thought if we could come up with something that could make sure your form was strict but take some of the stress off your joints, that might be interesting."

Copeland touched on how he enjoyed being involved with every detail of "Pure Plank," from adjusting the padding on the handles to the logo design. "Once we cleared the pandemic, that's when it got serious and it got real, but we were involved in every stage of it ... picking the logo, picking the color, you know, testing the padding on it, the handles for stability, you know all of those things. We were involved in the app and the software and it was really just kind of fun to be involved in like literally drawing this thing on a piece of paper to now seeing it sitting here."

It was revealed on the "March 8 episode of AEW Dynamite" that Copeland's next match will be on tomorrow's "AEW Collision." He will face Kyle O'Reilly for the TNT Championship in Vancouver, Canada.

