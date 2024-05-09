AEW Dynamite 5/8/24: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I honestly wasn't expecting to love this Orange Cassidy/Trent Beretta feud as much as I do, mainly because I'm not really familiar with all the Best Friends lore that I'm sure would make it a richer experience. Still, the thematic stuff happening here is so clearly expressed that you don't really need to know the details to understand what's going on. Trent has been feeling overshadowed for ... months, at least? Maybe a year now? By Cassidy, specifically, who has made a name for himself in AEW and had legendary title run and built himself into something resembling a main-eventer, while Trent and Chuck Taylor have ... not done that. So Trent turned on Cassidy in an attempt to escape him and was ultimately driven so far over the edge that he (seemingly) ended Chuck Taylor's career.

Advertisement

With that in mind, you'd think the logical thing to do once Trent and Cassidy got in the ring together would be to have Trent go over, because most of the time (for somer reason) fans think about wrestling from a business perspective, and since its in AEW's financial interest to make Trent a bigger star, you give him the win over the more popular Cassidy. That's not what happened here, though. Cassidy isn't just being used as a launching pad for a heel Trent push; he's a character in his own right, and he has agency, too. Beretta's betrayal and the injury to Taylor have driven Cassidy to a place we haven't really seen him before, and it plays perfectly into the finish of this match, in which Cassidy wins by blatantly exposing the turnbuckle and throwing Trent into it. It's an extremely heel way to win a wrestling match, and it leaves Beretta even more screwed up mentally than he was before, because this was supposed to be Trent's heel turn, this was supposed to be Trent coming out of the shadows with a fresh new take on his character, but he drove Cassidy so far over the edge that now Cassidy is doing heel stuff and Cassidy is doing new and interesting things with his character, and Trent has been overshadowed by Cassidy again. That's why Trent attacks Cassidy again after the match — he can't believe Cassidy would stoop so low as to even take this away from him.

Advertisement

It's just really impressive storytelling, and the kind of thing I wish AEW did more often. I'm not completely thrilled by the Don Callis of it all, but there's basically nothing more heelish an AEW character can do right now than join up with Don Callis, so I appreciate the move for really hammering home that Cassidy is, at the very least, displaying heel tendencies. More importantly though, there's a lot of fine detail work going on in this feud — for example, Cassidy vs. Beretta happens in the opening match of "Dynamite," which for a good while was generally treated as a dedicated high-workrate Cassidy International title defense, thereby playing directly into Trent's reasons for turning. I love it. I didn't know I loved it until this week, but it turns out I do. And there are so many places it could go, from Rocky Romero choosing one side or the other to Cassidy actually pulling off a fairly significant gimmick change, which he'd have to do in order to really turn heel. Would he start talking more as a member of the Don Callis Family? Would he dress differently? Would he stop coming out to "Jane?" Lot of moving parts. I'm intrigued, and I'm looking forward to the next chapter in this story, hopefully next week.

Advertisement

Written by Miles Schneiderman