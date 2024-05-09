Mogul Embassy Turns On Swerve Strickland, Allies With Christian Cage On AEW Dynamite

Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage came out at the halfway point of Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and all eyes were on the AEW World Champion and his challenger. By the time the segment ended, Strickland found himself stabbed in the back, and the Mogul Embassy were the ones holding the knives.

Strickland opened the segment, and quickly taunted Cage to bring "the rest of the Addams family" to their confrontation. Cage obliged without much trouble, and began to intimidate the AEW World Champion. Cage promised to gradually, agonizingly steal everything from Strickland — from his hair to his golden teeth — until he took Strickland's title. Strickland responded by calling upon the Mogul Embassy, which consists of Toa Linoa and Bishop Kaun (known collectively as the Gates of Agony) and Brian Cage. Strickland compared himself and Christian to Kendrick Lamar and Drake, with a promise to beat down another questionable Canadian father figure.

For a moment, it seemed that Strickland had stunned his challenger into silence, but everything unraveled when Brian Cage initiated an attack on his former ally. The Mogul Embassy turned on Strickland, and Christian watched with glee as the champion was dragged out of the ring. The Mogul Embassy climbed the steel steps and powerbombed their former ally into the announce table. In the closing moments of the segment, The Patriarchy met with The Young Bucks, who are continuing their hostile takeover of AEW programming, and the two groups praised each other for their work.

The Gates of Agony's last AEW appearance was in a losing effort against current FTW Champion Chris Jericho and former FTW Champion Hook at "Big Business." Brian Cage recently re-signed with AEW in April 2024. Despite the dissolution of the Mogul Embassy, fans can likely expect to see more of Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony as they become entangled in the Strickland/Christian Cage storyline.