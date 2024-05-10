WWE Title Defense Reportedly Set To Main Event King & Queen Of The Ring

WWE's next big premium live event, King & Queen of the Ring, takes place on May 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It will be WWE's 11th Saudi PLE and the first time the King of the Ring tournament has been featured on a pay-per-view level card since 2002. Despite the show's name, however, a new report suggests that neither of the tournament finals are set to headline the event.

According to Dave Meltzer in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current plan is to have Cody Rhodes defend the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of King & Queen of the Ring. Rhodes successfully defended his title against AJ Styles at Backlash France on May 4 and will be making an appearance on the upcoming May 10 edition of "WWE Smackdown," where his currently unknown challenger could present themselves — Meltzer's sources claim the build for the match, which is only two weeks away, is expected to begin "imminently."

Of the current "SmackDown" roster, Meltzer highlighted four potential candidates for Rhodes' next title match. LA Knight was the man Styles defeated to become the No. 1 contender at Backlash, and Knight vs. Rhodes could make for a quick and easy build — as opposed to Randy Orton, whose long history with Rhodes in WWE deserves a longer build, per Meltzer. Knight and Orton are also both currently in the King of the Ring tournament, whereas Solo Sikoa and Kevin Owens, the other names Meltzer mentioned, are not. Owens was the one who ate the pin at Backlash against The Bloodline, however, making Sikoa the more likely choice in Meltzer's eyes. Styles, whose match with Rhodes earned the coveted five stars from Meltzer and could be considered for a rematch, is also in King of the Ring.

