Injury Update On NJPW Star David Finlay

David Finlay has already had a busy 2024. He became the inaugural IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, had one of the most violent feuds in recent memory as part of the Bullet Club War Dogs against Will Ospreay's United Empire, lost his title to Nic Nemeth, only to win it back two months later. In the midst of all that, Finlay took part in the annual New Japan Cup tournament reaching the quarter-finals, but he never wrestled his match with Hirooki Goto as he was forced to withdraw due to injury.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer detailed exactly what was wrong with Finlay at the time. The NJPW star had swelling in his neck that had compressed an artery which blocked the blood in his body getting to his brain. This led to Finlay suffering spotted vision and dizzy spells, causing him to feel ill and eventually take time away from the ring. Fortunately, Finlay has since made a full recovery and is back to touring with NJPW full-time as the Bullet Club War Dogs are currently embroiled in a feud with Los Ingobrenables de Japon.

Finlay will be in action this weekend at the NJPW STRONG Resurgence pay-per-view in Ontario, California, where he will team up with IWGP Tag Team Champion KENTA to take on the LIJ team of Tetsuya Naito and Yota Tsuji, the latter of whom Finlay defeated in a one-on-one contest at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku on May 3. The next challenger for his IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship has yet to be confirmed, but with NJPW Dominion 6.9 and AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 3 both rapidly approaching, it's going to be a busy summer for the leader of Bullet Club.

