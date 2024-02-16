Tony Khan Shares Excitement For 2024, AEW Forbidden Door 3

AEW President Tony Khan has already promised the fans that 2024 will be a huge year for the company, even going as far to say that it will match AEW's critically acclaimed 2021. So far, it's hard to argue with him as the company has been churning out positively received TV shows, some early match of the year contenders, and a number of potential new signings arriving in the near future.

One of the company's most celebrated events each year is the Forbidden Door event they host with NJPW. But after the recent influx of luchadores from CMLL, Khan told "SportsGrid" that he wants CMLL to be part of Forbidden Door 3. "100% yes, I definitely want CMLL involved in practically anything we do," Khan said. "They're such a great partner already, it's been great. It's been our first year of the partnership and we've been able to do really exciting things working with them."

Khan reiterated that NJPW will once again be heavily involved in Forbidden Door 3, and despite stars like Will Ospreay, Jay White, and potentially Kazuchika Okada all being part of the AEW roster by the event, he expressed his excitement to feature some of NJPW's younger stars in 2024.

"New Japan's got a great young roster right now," Khan said. "[Hiroshi] Tanahashi is a perfect leader for the organization at the right time, and it's great working with New Japan and CMLL. Very excited about Forbidden Door 3."

CMLL wrestlers haven't been allowed to feature on the previous Forbidden Door events, despite their long-standing relationship with NJPW, due to AEW's working relationship with AAA. However, that looks set to change this summer when the Forbidden Door gets opened for a third time.

