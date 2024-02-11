Major Update On Kazuchika Okada's Future

Kazuchika Okada is parting ways with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and it's believed that WWE and AEW are both chasing his signature. However, the former IWGP World Champion might have made his decision already, as Fightful Select reports that he's AEW-bound.

According to the report, the deal is almost complete and should be complete soon, barring unforeseen circumstances. Furthermore, AEW officials have reportedly been confident about landing him since January. It's unknown when he's scheduled to debut as of this writing, but it will likely be after he finishes his commitments to NJPW, and there's been speculation that he could show up on AEW television in the first half of March. Additionally, AEW's creative team is believed to be bouncing creative ideas for Okada, but details about their plans are unknown for the time being.

The report also states that Okada held talks with WWE, noting that he considered the pros and cons of joining the sports entertainment promotion. The Japanese star reportedly wants to participate in a match at a WWE WrestleMania event, but that outcome now looks unlikely as he seems to be joining the competition.

Earlier this year, Tony Khan revealed that he's focused on the free agent market in 2024, and some big signings are expected to join his company soon. In March, Mercedes Mone will reportedly debut on the "AEW Dynamite: Big Business" special. Furthermore, Will Ospreay has confirmed that he's coming to AEW when he's completed his obligations to NJPW, which just so happens to be this month.