AEW's Kyle O'Reilly Discusses Opponents He's Like To Face

During an appearance on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," Kyle O'Reilly was asked who he would like to wrestle from all of the fresh faces that have arrived in AEW. Katsuyori Shibata's name was mentioned, but O'Reilly has already faced him in the past. When it comes to people he hasn't wrestled, O'Reilly has his sights set on one guy in particular.

"I'd like to wrestle Hook a lot, I think he's really good," O'Reilly said. "He uses legitimate technique and I appreciate that, and those are people that I'll work well with."

O'Reilly missed out on the All In London event at Wembley Stadium in 2023 due to injury, but he hopes to compare at this year's event. Furthermore, he wants to face a guy he interacted with on the April 24 edition of "AEW Dynamite."

"Considering that it's Wembley it would — could — potentially be home turf for him, I mean how could I not say Will Ospreay?" O'Reilly said. "I mean the guy is just a phenomenal talent, you watch him and it's like wow you're like watching history happen before your eyes when you see him wrestle. Recently on Dynamite, we wrestled for the first time ever, we had never touched and I thought we had good chemistry. So yeah, if I'm booking, fantasy booking, I'd love to wrestle Will. I mean I'd love to wrestle Will on Dynamite any week of the year."

It remains to be seen if O'Reilly will get to face his dream opponents. However, tonight's episode of "AEW Collision" will see him challenge Adam Copeland for the TNT Championship. O'Reilly says the match will be a "full-circle moment" due to the significance of its location.

