Kenny Omega Blasts Will Ospreay, Claims He Broke Dave Meltzer's Brain In Twitch Promo

Will Ospreay appears to have filled the void left by Kenny Omega in AEW since joining the promotion. Omega has been sidelined with diverticulitis, while Ospreay did what he couldn't as he pinned Bryan Danielson in an acclaimed bout at AEW Dynasty. The "Best Bout Machine" hasn't been impressed with his counterpart's attitude, however.

"I remember having that killer instinct, that mean streak, that ego if you will. It's the same one that Ospreay has, he really struts around calling himself the best. I used to be that guy too," said Omega before laying into Ospreay during a Twitch stream.

"Well, actually I was never that bad. I let other people call me the best, Ospreay just goes around parading calling himself the best. I just can't stand that. I can't stand when people do that... 'I'm the best of the 21st century. I'm the best wrestler you've ever seen...' That I've ever seen? I've seen myself. So go f**k yourself... He's pretty good. But he ain't me. He wasn't me. Never will be me."

Omega took aim at the numbers Ospreay was bringing in — or lack thereof — when compared to his time atop the promotion. "The 500, 600 fans that still would come to Korakuen Hall when you were there, maybe less I don't know, I am sure they adored you. More people were coming to see me, more people were buying my goods, I was appearing on TV more." Ospreay previously said that Omega lacks the mental strength to reach his level, but "The Cleaner" is confident about his own abilities.

