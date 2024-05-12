Video: Adam Copeland Praises AEW Star Following Collision Match

Adam Copeland and Kyle O'Reilly put on a clinic during the May 11 edition of "AEW Collision." The former walked out of the match with his TNT Championship reign still intact, but he believes O'Reilly is the real deal, as he praised the former Undisputed Era member after the bout in a video shared to AEW's X (formerly Twitter) page.

EXCLUSIVE! #TNT Champion @RatedRCope talks about how much tonight's main event with @KORCombat meant to him in his career. pic.twitter.com/Wyhwg41ClX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2024

"Tonight was just an example of why I came to AEW. To get in there with a talent like Kyle O'Reilly in his hometown, 25 years after his dad brought him to see his first wrestling show, which I was on. You fast forward 25 years later and there we are in the main event for the TNT Championship and his dad is here tonight. I know it didn't end the way that he necessarily would have wanted it to. But what an absolute pleasure and a privilege to get in there with a talent like that and just wrestle."

As Copeland mentioned, Copeland and O'Reilly wrestled in the same arena that hosted the first-ever wrestling show the latter went to. The show in question, WWE Rock Bottom, featured Copeland and fellow AEW star Christian Cage in action, and they're still riding high to this day. O'Reilly described the "Collision" match as a full-circle moment as he finally got to compete in the same arena alongside someone he watched wrestle live all those years ago.

While he was a fan of Copeland's back in the day, the WWE Hall of Famer sees O'Reilly as his equal and peer. During the aforementioned promo, he said that O'Reilly might walk away with the title if he gets another shot and concluded by praising his opponent's abilities and thanking him for the competitive bout.