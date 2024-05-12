TNA's Joe Hendry Talks Topping The UK Music Charts, Offers To Help Scottish First Minister

TNA star Joe Hendry shocked the mainstream music world when his iconic entrance theme, "I Believe in Joe Hendry," topped the UK charts. It was a moment that exemplified the extent of the support from his fandom, competing with established acts Taylor Swift and Hozier, and Hendry had the chance to talk about it during an interview the BBC.

"People had always liked my entrance song," he started. "People were making videos with it, getting literally millions of hits. I put it up on Spotify one evening, didn't think anything of it and when I woke up it was number 20 in the iTunes charts. I thought it was funny so I tweeted it out and it just caught fire from there... The fan base has been unbelievable, the support has been unbelievable and it's so fun and rare in life when something like this happens, when it's so unexpected and it happens it's so cool."

The former musician further addressed why his entrance theme was such an important aspect of his presentation.

"I could see the entrance was half the battle. If you have a great entrance, you're halfway there to being a great professional wrestler," he opined. "The stage fright is just unbelievable. I know so many performers who really struggle with that. But the moment their music hits and they walk through the curtain, they just become somebody else. That's kind of what my song allows me to do. The moment I hear it, I become the person I need to be when I go to the ring."

Joe Hendry's uncle, Drew Hendry, is the current Member of Parliament representing Inverness, Badenoch, Nairn, and Strathspey for the Scottish National Party. But he went further up the chain of command to offer his services to newly-elected Scottish First Minister John Swinney. "If John Swinney had given me enough notice, we could have done 'I Believe in John Swinney' for him, that would have been no problem."