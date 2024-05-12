Adam Pearce Announces That Another Star Has Been Pulled From WWE's QOTR Tournament

Zelina Vega was set to face Shayna Baszler in the Queen of the Ring tournament at tonight's WWE Supershow live event. Unfortunately, Vega — a former Queen — has had to drop out of the tournament, with Adam Pearce taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm that she's injured.

"Zelina Vega will not be medically cleared to compete tonight and therefore will be stepping out of the Queen of the Ring tournament, which is unfortunate given her past history as a Queen of the Ring, it would have been nice to see her try to regain that crown but (the) injury bug strikes again, which opens the door to opportunity for one Maxxine Dupri, who will receive the biggest opportunity of her young career as she will step in tonight against Shayna Baszler."

Vega won the Queen of the Ring tournament in 2021, so it's unfortunate that she won't have the opportunity to try and do it all over again. Dupri, meanwhile, has yet to win any accolades in WWE, though she still is in the early stages of her in-ring career.

This isn't the only injury to rock this year's festivities. Bobby Lashley was pulled from the King of the Ring tournament and replaced with Angelo Dawkins, who lost his first round match to Tama Tonga.

