Eddie Kingston Dealing With Injury Following NJPW Resurgence

Eddie Kingston is having a hard start to 2024, as he's lost all three of the titles he started the year with and was also attacked by his bosses Matt and Nick Jackson, as well as "The Scapegoat" Jack Perry during Saturday's NJPW Resurgence event. It now appears his struggles are just beginning, as the former AEW Continental Champion is dealing with an injury.

According to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," a suplex to the outside of the ring during Kingston's Last Man Standing No Ropes Match against Gabriel Kidd, which sent Kingston crashing through a table and his leg colliding with the guardrail, led to an injury of unknown severity. Fightful Select corroborated Meltzer's reporting, noting that Kingston was walking with a "bad limp" following the match, though Kingston was able to power through in the name of completing the post-match angle.

There is no word on the severity of the injury, meaning there is no word on how it might affect Kingston's scheduled Anarchy In The Arena Match at AEW Double or Nothing on May 26. Kingston is supposed to team with FTR and former rival Bryan Danielson to take on Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Jack Perry, and Kazuchika Okada to defend the honor of AEW against The New Elite's proverbial reign of terror. Kingston started the year carrying the ROH World, AEW Continental, and NJPW Strong Openweight Championships but has since lost all three titles to Mark Briscoe, Kazuchika Okada, and Gabriel Kidd respectively. Kidd won the title in Saturday's match.

