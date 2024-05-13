Flash Garments Details Process Of Designing Shoe For AEW's Swerve Strickland

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland is riding high. He's the first African-American man to hold AEW's top prize and he wants to take the company to new heights with him at the forefront. Multiple doors are opening for Strickland as he has also got his very own shoe, designed by Flash Garments, the man who helped produce and perform his entrance theme, "Big Pressure." Strickland and Garments were recent guests on Freddie Prinze Jr.'s podcast "Wrestling With Freddie," where the former explained how the AEW World Champion got his custom designed shoe.

"When we first started talking about it, it was a while ago," Garments said. "It was turnbuckles, the material of green and stuff like that. But then I wanted pieces of me and him in it, and when I was designing it, the majority of the shoe was all about Swerve and his style of things and the colors he likes to wear and his military background...Then you've got the flashiness, with my name Flash Garmets, with the gator-esque, vegan, you've got to make sure it's vegan you know?"

Garments explained that they sent their designed to a shoe customizer named Mache, who even added his own little spin to things by adding a silhouette before finalizing the design. The name of the shoe, "Pressure 1s," is a direct reference to Garments and Strickland's song, and they will be available to purchase later on in 2024. Strickland previously revealed them at the AEW Dynasty post-show media scrum, where he even gifted a pair to AEW President Tony Khan.

