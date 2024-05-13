Former WWE Star Dolph Ziggler Assesses How Netflix Deal Changes Things

"WWE Raw" will be broadcast on Netflix beginning in 2025, and people are wondering how the show will be structured, especially when it comes to commercial breaks. One of those people is former WWE star Dolph Ziggler, now going by Nic Nemeth. He said if the deal doesn't include commercials, he's interested to see how it works. Nemeth spoke about the possible changes with the Netflix deal on an episode of "Busted Open Radio."

"Without the interruptions, I'm curious to see a straight-through match and when you see a dive you don't go, 'Oh, I guess I'm going to the bathroom now, they're going to break,'" Nemeth said. "No, no, there's no break, man, you're watching this on Netflix. It's all the way through and done. Damn, that's cool. I like not knowing, 'Well, it's 10:59, Stone Cold has to come out at some point and it's got to be right now and it's going to be over.' No, 'It's now 11:18 and I think they're in the main event, I don't know.' There is some kind of interest there when you don't know when it ends... There's a little bit of a wrestling feel to it."

"The Showoff" said that it's difficult to work around breaks as a talent, especially when aspects of a match need to be switched around. He said that with commercials, wrestlers need to be aware of not wasting a story and big moves, but still keep everyone in the live crowd entertained. However, the Netflix platform could be beneficial in regard to matches.

