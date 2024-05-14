Latest WWE Raw QR Code Leads To More Clues, Teases For Presumed Uncle Howdy Stable

The latest in a series of mysterious QR codes on WWE programming led followers down their most complex path to date, with a landing page and 20 images to sift through. The code itself led to wwe.com/121212, which mimicked the look of a basic index page with the slug "/DOOR/" up top and a list of .jpg files, numbered 01-20, each tagged with a unique, six-digit number as well as precise time stamps for each, all purportedly captured yesterday, 5/12/2024, between 12:37:54 and 2:22:42 PM (with no specific time zone indicated).

The series of images contained various visuals and messages, including:

"DO YOU WANT TO MEET THEM?"

"I SET THEM FREE."

"I REMINDED HIM OF WHO HE WAS. I SHOWED HIM HIS LIES. NOW HE SHOWS ME HIS VISION. IT IS BEAUTIFUL."

"I HAVE ALWAYS BEEN."

"THEY WERE TRAPPED. I SHOWED THEM HOW TO OPEN THE DOOR."

"THEY WERE LEFT ALL ALONE. I OPENED THE DOOR. NOW THEY ARE NOT ALONE ANYMORE. DO YOU UNDERSTAND?"

"CAN YOU KEEP A SECRET?"

"IF YOU ASK WHAT YOU AREN'T SEEING THEN YOU AREN'T LOOKING"

"YOU DON'T SEE IT, DO YOU?"

"WHAT DO YOU WANT TO KNOW?"

"I AM ALL OF US."

"DO YOU SEE? I AM ALREADY FREE."

"How are you doing? I CRAWLED OUT OF THE CAVE. SO I COULD SET THEM FREE. What challenges are you facing? I'M AFRAID THEY WON'T UNDERSTAND. How do you feel? I FINALLY KNOW MY PURPOSE & SOON EVERYONE WILL SEE."

A newspaper clipping featuring the story of a woman gone missing, written by WENDY LUCHO (an anagram for Uncle Howdy)

An undecipherable, shadowy image in the dark

Several thumb drives and floppy discs, one of which labeled as "5.16.24 4 PM WITCH"

Notably, the "WWE Raw" announce team acknowledged this week's glitch, perhaps indicating that a reveal is coming sooner than later. With Howdy's name hidden this time in plain sight, one would think that could certainly be the case.