Matt Hardy On Who He'd Stand With, WWE's CM Punk Or AEW's The Elite

The dust surrounding the feud between CM Punk and The Elite is likely never going to settle at any point in the immediate future. Despite the two parties having their now infamous backstage brawl nearly two years ago, people are still speculating about what went down, what was said, and how much everyone hates each other.

Hate is a strong word, especially for former AEW star Matt Hardy, who touched on the feud between Punk and The Elite on a recent edition of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, claiming that he would pick a particular side if forced to, but at the end of the day, life is too short to be angry all the time.

"At the end of the day, I don't have a problem with Punk. I don't agree how all that went down, if I'm standing by one party it would be the Bucks and The Elite," Hardy said. "But at the end of the day, I don't care. I actually saw Ace Steel at TV, said, 'Hello, yeah we're all good,' whatever. I don't have any ... life is too f**king short to have any kind of problem or hate with anyone, I'll say that right now. Life is too f**king short, get past it, get past yourself, worry about yourself, and what you're doing day to day."

Hardy explained that he found the funny side in people he believed to be die-hard supporters of Punk accusing him of leaking information to the wrestling media around the time the brawl happened, stating that he hasn't leaked any sort of information to the media in 20 years, referencing his very personal feud with Adam "Edge" Copeland.

