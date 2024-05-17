WWE's Carmelo Hayes Discusses One Thing Cody Rhodes And Triple H Have In Common

WWE star Carmelo Hayes has opened up about his relationship with Cody Rhodes and believes "The American Nightmare" has a good mind for the future of the wrestling business.

On a recent edition of "The Masked Man Show," Hayes compared Rhodes' mindset to Triple H and explained how both have a great understanding of who they can make money with in the future of WWE. "He's been one of those guys, where, you know, he's really tapped into the future, and same with Hunter. They understand that these are the next guys, these are the guys we're going to be working with down the road ... he's always got his ear to the streets and he knows like, 'Alright, who's coming up, who's hot, you know who can I make money with in the future.'"

Hayes also spoke about the landscape of WWE right now stating that the company's focus is entirely on helping develop the next generation of superstars. He also commented on Rhodes and Triple H being instrumental in assisting with innovating for the future.

"Hunter and Cody are neck and neck with that kind of understanding for building the future and understanding that these are the guys that are going to carry us into the next generation ... that's the one thing I love about the landscape of WWE right now, is that it's very future centric if you will. Where you know they're really hammering on helping guys get to that next level and succeed."

It was announced last Friday on "WWE Smackdown" that Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against the United States Champion, Logan Paul, at King and Queen of the Ring.

