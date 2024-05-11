Cody Rhodes' WWE Title Challenger For King & Queen Of The Ring Revealed On SmackDown

Cody Rhodes will continue his story as champion and defend the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of King & Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia in two weeks. Rhodes' opponent was revealed to be United States Champion Logan Paul on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown." The blue brand's general manager Nick Aldis opened the show and welcomed Rhodes down to the ring and congratulated him on his win in front of the raucous French crowd at Backlash. Aldis then said his opponent would be coming out to reveal himself.

Paul came down to the ring and Rhodes asked him what he wanted to talk about. Paul ran down Rhodes and said what he wanted to talk about was pinning the champion on top of his PRIME logo in the middle of the ring, and walking out of Saudi Arabia as the new Undisputed WWE Champion. Rhodes said he liked the thought of a champion versus champion match, and noted that if he won the United States Championship, that would make him a Grand Slam Champion in WWE. Rhodes said he doesn't think of Paul as a dumb a** like many others and touted Paul's accomplishments in his short run with the company. Rhodes called the United States Champion self-centered and stated he couldn't make it through a match without using brass knuckles, but he'll find out his place when they face off at King & Queen of the Ring. The men held up their respective titles and stared each other down to end the segment.

This will be the first time Rhodes and Paul will square off in the ring. King & Queen of the Ring will emanate from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 25.