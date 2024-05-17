WWE's Booker T On Old Rick Steiner Accusation He Politicked His Way To World Title

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has addressed a previous Rick Steiner accusation of politicking backstage in WCW to become World Champion. Speaking on his "Hall of Fame" show, he explained he couldn't do that since he didn't have much power backstage.

"I don't think I was in a position in WCW to politic or do any politicking at all," he said. "I was going to be there due to how good I performed in the ring and that was pretty much it. I didn't have any friends, we didn't have any, my brother and I, we didn't have any cliques. There was no buddy system for us so I don't know how did I get in the politicking realm."

Booker T detailed his relationship with Steiner and noted that while he thought the two were on good terms, you can't always rely on wrestlers being your true friends.

"I always thought I was, you know, pretty tight with Rick Steiner. That's one of the reasons why I really never call guys friends, you know? If you find a friend that's a rarity, it's been a lot of guys that I've been associated with. We've been co-workers, we've been, you know, road buddies. But as far as friends, I don't have a whole lot of friends in this business due to that right there."

The two-time Hall of Famer has yet to reveal what his current relationship is like with Steiner today, but previously praised Steiner and his brother Scott Steiner, prior to them being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 20222.

