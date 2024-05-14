Bully Ray Likens Cody Rhodes' WWE Challengers To Certain Rocky Balboa Opponents

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has provided his thoughts on the challengers Cody Rhodes has been given since defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Since Rhodes dethroned the "Tribal Chief", he has battled AJ Styles at Backlash, and will now step in the ring with current United States Champion Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully compared the challengers that Rocky Balboa faced after beating Apollo Creed to the opponents that have challenged "The American Nightmare" since WrestleMania.

"It was going to be very difficult to find somebody to breathe down the neck of Cody Rhodes like The Rock did, like Roman Reigns did. Everybody right now feels like the challengers that Rocky Balboa had after he defeated Apollo Creed, now those guys were tomato cans, they were nobodies, these guys are not nobodies," Bully said. "AJ Styles is not a nobody, he's a major superstar. Logan Paul is not a nobody, he's a major superstar, but I did not believe that AJ had any shot in hell of defeating Cody Rhodes nor do I believe that Logan Paul has any shot in hell in defeating Cody Rhodes. They're just opponents being fed to him and if it's just an opponent being fed to you it's hard for me to get truly emotionally invested because of what Cody came out of."

It is still unclear if the United States Championship will also be contested alongside the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of King and Queen of the Ring. Earlier this week, Dave Meltzer of "Wrestling Observer Radio" provided an update on the possibility of both titles being on the line.

