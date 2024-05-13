Discussion On Which Titles Will Be At Stake In WWE King & Queen Of The Ring Main Event

The upcoming King & Queen of the Ring event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will see Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes collide with WWE United States Champion Logan Paul in the main event, leaving many to wonder just how many titles will be on the line in the big match. On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer said it looks like a double title match could be on the horizon.

Advertisement

"I asked for clarification ... they said [a double title match is] not official but it was hinted to me [that it could be]," Meltzer explained. "I don't think they're getting rid of the US title, but I do think they're going to make this [match] ... both belts are at stake."

Meltzer hedged that the company might make the stipulation official next week, but otherwise all indications point to a title-for-title contest. Wrestling Inc. reached out to WWE sources, who said the title implications hadn't been revealed but encouraged fans to keep watching.

This will mark the second time Logan Paul has challenged for the WWE title in Saudi Arabia, as he challenged Roman Reigns for the belt at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, where he was unsuccessful in dethroning "The Tribal Chief." Paul has been US Champion since last year's Crown Jewel event, where he defeated Rey Mysterio one year after losing to Reigns. Rhodes has been champion since April, when he defeated Reigns for the title in the main event of WrestleMania 40. The match at WWE King & Queen of the Ring will be his second televised defense of the title, having beaten AJ Styles at Backlash, and third overall, as he also has an untelevised defense over Shinsuke Nakamura.

Advertisement