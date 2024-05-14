Mark Henry: Cody Rhodes More Reminiscent Of This WWE Hall Of Famer Than Father Dusty

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes never wastes an opportunity to pay homage to his father, late Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. While they do share similarities, according to Mark Henry on "Busted Open Radio," "The American Nightmare" reminds him of another WWE Hall of Famer instead. "Cody presents himself like a babyface," Henry noted, before listing all the things he does with fans and comparing this to none other than Ric Flair. "He hands out the belts. He kisses the babies. He hugs the girls on the way out. High fives all the guys on both sides of the ring. But you listen to his cadence, he reminds me of Ric Flair more than he does Dusty."

Henry proposed that once Rhodes does turn heel, he'll likely cut some kind of promo where he acknowledges his father but claims that he's always loved Flair. Additionally, "The World's Strongest Man" claims that right now, Rhodes is playing everyone like a puppeteer. "He's doing the puppet thing right now with everybody. 'Look at me, I'm a nice guy.' And then he's gonna do just like I did 'You all a bunch of puppets, you did what I told you to do!' And now, you gonna get to see the real Cody Rhodes."

The veteran then imagined Rhodes turning on fans, and gleefully expressed excitement for the champion's heel turn. "And him, as a heel? After you loved him and respected him, and he goes to give the belt and then don't and the kids start crying? I can't wait!"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.