WWE Champion Cody Rhodes Opens Up About His Father Dusty's Rolex That He Pawned

At WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes finished his story, and after walking backstage, he was gifted a Rolex watch by Nick Khan, Triple H, and Bruce Prichard that his father, the late, great Dusty Rhodes had pawned off.

"The American Nightmare," in his recent interview with the "SI Media" podcast, recalled how his father pawned the watch to fund his acting school education.

"Always wanted it, assumed I would get it. I used to go into his room and his jewelry dish and I put it on my wrist and it was far too big. When he passed away, I just assumed it was coming to me. Then I thought, oh, you know, that's selfish to me. Maybe it comes to Dustin, you know, Dustin deserves it just as much. And then I found out none of us were getting it, we're going to get pocket knives instead and his cowboy stuff because he had pawned it so that I could go to the Howard Fine acting studio in LA and that was the cash he handed me when I was pulling out of Marietta, Georgia to drive all the way over to Studio City there."

Rhodes revealed that the watch gifted to him at WrestleMania 40 was the actual watch that his father had pawned. "They tracked the watch down. There's this big discussion on, 'Is it the watch?' And the best thing I can tell you is it is."

He added that it was a "full-circle moment" for him to be gifted the watch from Bruce Prichard, Triple H, and Nick Khan.