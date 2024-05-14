Jesse Ventura Elaborates On Negotiations With WWE

At one point in time, it seemed hard to imagine a world where former governor of Minnesota Jesse "The Body" Ventura would be open to doing further business with WWE. Ventura originally left the company in 1990, and aside from a few sporadic appearances over the years, has mainly focused on his political and acting careers since. However, Ventura recently revealed that he was in talks with WWE for a potential new contract.

Advertisement

Ventura elaborated on this during an interview on 77WABC, revealing that this sort of thing wouldn't have happened had Vince McMahon still be in charge. "I can only say that that's happened because of the change of direction in the company. We don't know right now fully [what his role would be]. They want to bring me back under their Legends [deal]. You know, I'm an old guy now and you've got to have the legends. And, hell, if you go back to WrestleMania I, there ain't too many of us alive anymore."

Ventura reeled off a list of people involved in the first WrestleMania who have now passed on, which is part of the reason why he wants to give wrestling one more go as he is now in his 70s. "I guess I'd just like to open up the door at the end in the wrestling career and see what's still left there. And it ain't like I'm going to go back on the mic, because, if I could be honest with you, I don't even know who wrestles there anymore." While McMahon was in charge, Ventura had major conflicts with the former WWE Chairman, with causes of strife ranging from issues concerning royalties, to not promoting Ventura's campaign to run for US President.

Advertisement

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.